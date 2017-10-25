PBSO deputy accused of stealing meds resigns

Posted: Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:58 AM EDT 2017-10-25 13:58:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, October 25 2017 10:05 AM EDT 2017-10-25 14:05:09 GMT
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
UPDATE: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cooke resigned effective 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to PBSO. EARLIER STORY:
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy is on house arrest after
investigators said he stole medication from a deceased man's home.
The family of the deceased released a video Tuesday from inside the suburban Boynton Beach home.
According to Deputy Jason Cooke's arrest report, the camera captured, who investigators say, is Cooke inside the home searching the kitchen of the 85-year-old man.
The man had died after falling and hitting his head during a power outage after Hurricane Irma hit in September.
The victim's children said Cooke broke into the home after receiving the garage door entry code over his police radio and then stole money, jewelry and several prescription medications.
Investigators said Cooke admitted to taking several medications before leaving the home.
