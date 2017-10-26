Scott wants to spend more on teacher supplies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Scott wants to spend more on teacher supplies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to increase the amount of money teachers get to purchase school supplies.

Scott announced the proposal Wednesday, a day after telling the state's top teachers he had little control over salaries.

The Republican governor says he'll ask legislators to set aside $63 million for school supplies in 2018, giving each teacher $100 more to spend.

During a round table discussion with teachers earlier this week, Scott was told it was hard for districts to keep teachers because of the pay.

He responded by saying decisions are made locally and it is the way "the system is set up."

Scott in 2013 did propose a $2,500 pay raise for all teachers but legislators put in additional requirements in order for teachers to get the money.

