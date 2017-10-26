Florida governor out with new TV ad after Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida governor out with new TV ad after Irma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is hitting the airwaves with a campaign-styled ad that talks about taxes and Hurricane Irma.

Scott's political committee Let's Get to Work released the 30-second ad on Wednesday. Politico reported that the political committee is expected to spend nearly $2 million on the ad.

The Republican governor is being forced to leave office next year due to term limits. Scott is expected to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018, but he has not officially announced he is a candidate. Nelson is a Democrat.

The ad mentions Irma at the beginning but then mentions that Scott is pushing to get federal money to repair the Lake Okeechobee dike, and that he pushed a constitutional amendment to limit future tax increases.

