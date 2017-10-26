Seniors flooded out of apartments in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Seniors flooded out of apartments in Lake Worth

Sarah Grossbier and her mother say they could not believe what they were seeing. Their Riverview Apartment in Lake Worth was flooded.

"This morning I woke up to her yelling saying there was water coming from the fan in the bathroom. I went to look around to see if it was anywhere else. It was coming from the kitchen, the living room and the ceiling," said Grossbier.

At the same time, the couple upstairs says they were dealing with water problems as well. Juan Mercado says a firefighter was knocking on his door.

"When I put my feet on the floor, it was like 3 inches of water."

The property manager told them the water would be cleaned up, but they want more answers. Why did it flood and why was the water turned off overnight?

"Yesterday they sent us a letter saying the water would be shut off at 10 at night till 6 a.m. in the morning," Mercado said.

We also went to the office for answers. We were told it was taken care of and they had no comment.

But the families said this latest flooding is among other problems at the senior living facility. Mercado said when the water is turned off, "I see people taking some water from the swimming pool to take showers." 

"I want justice. I want people to do something," his wife Migdalia said.

They say there's been an ongoing problem with the smell of mildew, leaks and running water turned off at times.Their daughter Betty Ruiz told WPTV, "My parents want a place to stay. They don't want to stay with me, that's why they got their own apartments. They don't want to inconvenience anyone."

A representative from the corporate office for the complex said Wednesday morning's flooding was caused by a toilet tank that cracked overnight.

Also they said Hurricane Irma caused some damage that is being repaired.

The water was not turned off all night, but turned off from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to repair a leak in a different location.

 We also spoke with Palm Beach County Code Enforcement. They say since 2012, there are 21 cases of complaints about the facility. Two are still active, which include complaints about no water, construction without permits and fire code violations.

