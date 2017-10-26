Street renamed for fallen Indian River deputy

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

Wednesday, a permanent marker was put in place to honor a fallen Indian River County lawman.

A big crowd gathered along 28th Avenue in Gifford as the daughters of Deputy Sheriff Garry Chambliss unveiled a street sign in his honor.

It was along this stretch of road back in February when Deputy Chambliss, who was off duty at the time, was hit and killed by a bullet that was fired from a few blocks away. Chambliss' elder daughter Briyunna asked the crowd to keep them in their prayers.

"He used to be hard on us and I could never understand it. But now I see it was to make me and my sister stronger for this day because he knew one day he wasn't going to be here," said Briyunna Chambliss.

One person is in custody for firing a weapon that night, but so far, no one has been charged with Deputy Chambliss' death. Sheriff Deryl Loar says his detectives are still following up on leads.

“We know with events like this the chatter on the streets continues and we will not rest until the case is solved I can assure you," said Loar.

County Commission Chairman Joe Flescher worked with Deputy Chambliss at one time and initiated the push for the street sign.

"He was a communicator. He built bridges and made things happen and made this a safer place," said Flescher.

The family hoping the person responsible, does the responsible thing.

“It would fill that void for us to know it’s been solved. He didn’t deserve that. Whoever is responsible I would beg for them to come forward then," said Tellis Cressor of Orlando, a cousin of Chambliss.