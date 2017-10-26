Retired firefighter giving out free Narcan

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Serial killer fears: Area of Tampa on edge after 3 killings

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

Helping his community doesn’t stop after retirement.

A former firefighter paramedic is still doing his part to keep saving lives by trying to stop deadly drug overdoses.

Luis Garcia is digging into his savings to purchase and give out free doses of Narcan to local businesses.

Garcia says because employees of local businesses interact with so many people, they’re also more likely to encounter someone needing a potentially life-saving dose of Narcan to revive them from a drug overdose.

Narcan works to reverse the effects of narcotics.

On Wednesday, he gave out the Narcan at a dance studio preparing to open in Palm City called Dance Dome.

Garcia gave out about 20 doses to employees of area businesses such as Publix, area drug rehabilitation centers and the dance studio.

But first, he gives a 90-minute CPR, AED and Narcan class, teaching the employees how to administer the drug. Garcia hopes it also helps them leave feeling confident to help someone who they believe has overdosed.

“You will probably save their life and this can happen anywhere,” Garcia said.

He retired more than five years ago, but even then, he noticed opioid overdoses were rising.

“People too young are dying. They’re too young to die,” Garcia said.

He’s never done drugs. He says he has never personally known anyone who has overdosed on drugs. He simply noticed the growing epidemic.

“I felt helpless hearing about all these increasing opioid overdoses ... so I just want to be able to help save lives,” Garcia said.

Dance instructor Marie Acosta wants any clients, passerby’s in the parking lot or customers at neighboring businesses to be safe.

“You never know,” Acosta said.

“Ground zero, believe it or not, we believe is parking lots and public restrooms,” Garcia said.

He is planning to purchase up to 400 doses of Narcan over the next year.

Martin and St. Lucie County law enforcement agencies say there has been a slight decrease in the number of overdoses over the last year. Still, both agencies average a couple each week.

You can follow Garcia's effort on Facebook.

