2 Suspects linked to dozens of IRC burglaries

Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar believes a group of five bandits could be responsible for the majority of more than 100 reported burglaries across the county.

He said two suspects, James Threadgill and Andrew Brown, were on a meth-fueled crime spree in Indian River County over 50 days time.

"From the bottom of the county to the top of the county, stealing everything and anything that wasn’t tied down, strapped down or bolted down," he said. "Everything. Automobiles, motorcycles tools. Something they could exchange in drug trade without going through pawn shops."

Loar said they'd then sell for pennies on the dollar to get high

Arthur Bell Jr., who owns a body shop, said he's one of the victims. "It's really tough. You feel almost violated," Loar said.

Bell's beloved Harley was swiped from back behind his business.

"It’s almost obscene that they can get away with some much stuff without getting caught," said Bell. "It's ridiculous."

But the sheriff said that stops now.

"It is definitely a safer day in Indian River County with these two behind bars," Loar said.

The sheriff said to expect more charges, and he wants the other three men, who were working with them, to know they're coming after them next.