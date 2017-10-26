Rescue dog's adorable grin goes viral - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rescue dog's adorable grin goes viral

A rescue dog in Texas named Cheech quickly became an internet sensation with his merry mug.

In one shot, the pooch shows his pearly whites in an expression that's something between a growl and a grin.

But then, in another shot, he closes his mouth, beaming with what undeniably looks like a happy smile.

The city of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue posted the pictures on Facebook, and they quickly went viral.

Now, the cuddly canine has even more reason to smile!

Cheech has been adopted, finding a new home with the help of his heartwarming grin.

Courtesy CNN Newsource

