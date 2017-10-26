Florida pier damaged by storm will be torn down - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida pier damaged by storm will be torn down

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A historic city pier on Florida's Gulf Coast that was damaged by Hurricane Irma will be torn down and rebuilt from scratch.

After the storm blew through in September, officials called damage to the Anna Maria Island pier "extensive." The pier, bait shop and restaurant would be closed for at least a year.

The Bradenton Herald reports that the city commission voted to rebuild.

The pier was built in 1911, but according to Mayor Dan Murphy, its life span had about five years remaining.

Murphy expects the project to cost between $3 million and $4 million, which will extend the pier's life by about 75 to 100 years.

Officials hope to have it reopened by 2019.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.