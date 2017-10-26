January trial date set for accused fake doctor - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

January trial date set for accused fake doctor

The has been another delay in the case against accused fake doctor Malachi Love-Robinson.

Love-Robinson's trial has been pushed back after his attorneys said they haven't had enough time to prepare.

Love-Robinson spent the last year in Virginia, serving time for providing false information while trying to buy a Jaguar in Virginia.

Love-Robinson was arrested while on bond for his Florida charges of practicing without a license and grand theft.

“I filed a written motion which listed the grounds, but basically discovery still needs to be completed," Assistant Public Defender Ilana Marcus said. 

Detectives say Love-Robinson performed an exam on an undercover Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy.

Love-Robinson's trial is now set for January 19. 

