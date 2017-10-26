SWAT team called to suburban Boca Raton home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SWAT team called to suburban Boca Raton home

A SWAT team was called to a residence in suburban Boca Raton Thursday morning after a process server ran into difficulties.

The process server had papers to deliver to a person at a home near SW 3rd Street and Lyons Road.

As the process server approached the residence he heard what he thought was a gunshot.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was notified and they called in a SWAT team.

 It's still unclear if a shot was fired.

The activity is confined to the residence at this time. However, Hammock Pointe Elementary School at 8400 SW 8th Street is on lockdown as a precaution.

