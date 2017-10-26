Florida man charged after deadly fight over beer - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida man charged after deadly fight over beer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a man punched in the face during an argument over beer has died after the fight outside a Florida restaurant.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 34-year-old James R. Allen faces a second-degree murder charge stemming from the incident Oct. 20 in the parking lot of a Popeye's chicken outlet.

A police report says Allen punched 55-year-old John Roughton in the face, causing him to fall flat on his back. Roughton's head bounced off the pavement and he was knocked unconscious.

Roughton underwent surgery, but police say his family elected to have him taken off life support and he died Tuesday.

Both men's addresses were listed as a nearby homeless assistance center.

Allen remains in jail and records don't list a lawyer. He was initially charged with aggravated battery.

