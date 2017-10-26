Injured teen found after shooting report - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Injured teen found after shooting report

Rescue crews found an injured teenager when they responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon.

First responders were sent to an area near Jog Road and Celebration Boulevard around 3:42.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews found one patient with injuries.

The victim, a teen male, was transported to a trauma center for treatment.


 

