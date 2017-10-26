Woman sexually assaulted at CityPlace bar

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

A Tennessee man is behind bars after sexually assaulting a woman at a CityPlace bar, West Palm Beach police say.

According to police, the assault happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Copper Blues.

The victim was using the woman’s restroom when police say Joshua Sullins, 23, made his way into the stall. Investigators say that’s where Sullins assaulted the woman.

Employees at Copper Blues saw the assault taking place and right away jumped into action, rescuing the victim.

Investigators say the employees chased away Sullins, called the police, and gave aid to the victim who was inebriated and incoherent.

Police were able to catch Sullins outside the restaurant near Gardenia Street.

"I want to commend them first of all for taking action,” said Nicole Bishop, with Palm Beach County Victim Services. “I think that it’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s also something that we would hope that anyone would do.”

Her team deals with hundreds of cases a year. “We know that it’s happening every single day,” Bishop said.

But she says bringing those numbers down starts with the age-old saying: If you see something, say something.

“That could be your sister, your daughter, your loved one. And by preventing that one act of sexual violence, it can prevent numerous asked down the road,” Bishop added.

Sullins was charged with sexual battery and brought to the Palm Beach County Jail. He set to appear in court Friday morning.