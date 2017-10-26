Police: Teen shot after dispute between students - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Teen shot after dispute between students

Rescue crews found an injured teenager when they responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon.

First responders were sent to an area near Jog Road and Celebration Boulevard around 3:42.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews found one patient with injuries.

West Palm Beach police later learned the teenager was shot following a dispute with another juvenile that began on a school bus from Royal Palm Beach High School.

The shooting happened after the bus dropped them off.

The victim, a teen male, was shot in the foot and was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

The suspect is being detained.

The victim is 15 and the suspect is 17, police said.

 
 

