Police: Teen shot after dispute between students

-
Thursday, October 26 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-10-26 14:46:11 GMT
Thursday, October 26 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:17:04 GMT
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >> A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-10-25 13:58:04 GMT
Wednesday, October 25 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-10-25 14:05:09 GMT
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:12:21 GMT
Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:12:21 GMT
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
Tuesday, October 24 2017 4:04 AM EDT2017-10-24 08:04:49 GMT
Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:09:16 GMT
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:45 AM EDT2017-10-24 10:45:46 GMT
Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral. More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral. More >>
Rescue crews found an injured teenager when they responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon.
First responders were sent to an area near Jog Road and Celebration Boulevard around 3:42.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews found one patient with injuries.
West Palm Beach police later learned the teenager was shot following a dispute with another juvenile that began on a school bus from Royal Palm Beach High School.
The shooting happened after the bus dropped them off.
The victim, a teen male, was shot in the foot and was transported to a trauma center for treatment.
The suspect is being detained.
The victim is 15 and the suspect is 17, police said.
Scripps Only Content 2017