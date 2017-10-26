Experts: Reservoir needed, so are other projects - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Experts: Reservoir needed, so are other projects

Hurricane Irma brought significant rainfall across the state of Florida.

Right now, Lake Okeechobee is still recovering from the storm.

Harmful discharges continue east and west and environmentalists are calling for that reservoir south of the lake.

At Stuart Angler in Port Salerno, Captain Giles Murphy waits for action on the reservoir. "Doing it in a timely manner," said Murphy.

The South Florida Water Management District is getting the ball rolling.

"Matches up and works well with other projects," said Randy Smith with the district.

However, according to district leaders the lake rose more than five hundred billion gallons after Irma.

The reservoir would have held only a fraction of that.  

"If we had every reservoir north, south, east, and west, probably Irma dealt us a blow that still would have required discharges to the estuaries," said Smith.

Smith says it's important to look at other projects such as deep injection wells.

District leaders continue their public meetings on Senate Bill 10 next Tuesday in West Palm Beach.

