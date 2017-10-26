Evan Cramer's jail calls released - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Evan Cramer's jail calls released

We are learning more about life behind bars for Evan Cramer. He's the now former St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of negotiating sex in exchange for not taking his victims to jail.

Prosecutors have released more than 750 of his jailhouse calls. They start a day or two after he was arrested. In the first few calls, you can hear Cramer having difficulty adjusting to life behind bars.

“It’s pretty ridiculous how they treat you in this place,” said Cramer in his very first call.

The harsh reality is setting in on what it's like to be on the other side of the law.

However, as a former deputy, Cramer is careful not to say too much.

“You know that this is all recorded. Yeah?"

Cramer was originally arrested in January after a woman came forward saying the deputy negotiated sex in exchange for not taking her to jail. He now faces charges for at least two more alleged victims.

“What stands up in court and what’s the truth and everything that comes out in between is completely different,” said Cramer.

In many of the calls, Cramer is talking to his girlfriend. At one point, she questions what she’s heard.

“Yeah, I wonder how much is true, you know?”
“Well, you’ll soon see. I promise you,” Cramer responded.

All the while, the girlfriend seems to stand by his side.

“Just don't forget about me,” said Cramer. “I’m not going to forget about you. I’m here,” she replied.

The calls go until June 1. That’s when a judge finally agreed to reduce Cramer’s bond from over $2 million down to around $600,000.

However, that bond was revoked after Cramer got into that jailhouse fight. His lawyers say they are in the process of appealing the judge's decision to revoke bond.

