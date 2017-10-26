JFK assassination docs released by the US - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

JFK assassination docs released by the US

While President Donald Trump announced that some documents would be withheld by the government due to security concerns, the US national archives released some 2,800 files pertaining to the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. 

The files were scheduled to be released today after a law was passed in 1992 giving the government 25 years to hold on to the secret files. 

To see the files, click here.

