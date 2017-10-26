Boynton police investigating armed bank robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton police investigating armed bank robbery

Boynton Beach police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday at a Wells Fargo Bank at 200 N. Congress Avenue.

Officials say a man entered the bank around 2:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. The man had a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. 

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black sedan with what appears to be a specialty tag. 

He is described as a white male wearing a dark Aeropostale hooded sweatshirt and a gray hat with lettering on it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Marco Villari at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. 

 

