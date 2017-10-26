Local JFK collector anticipates document release

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

Nick Ciacelli was in 4th grade on Friday, November 22 1963. He’s been waiting for the Trump approved, Kennedy document release since then.

“When I saw my dad crying, I started collecting president Kennedy. I asked my mom, why are you crying? She said he was like a son to me,” he said in an interview in his northern Broward County neighborhood.

Fifty plus years of collecting highlighted by the only exact duplicate in the world of that limo John Fitzgerald Kennedy was shot three times in.

“Many secret service have seen this and they told me if JFK walked in here, he wouldn’t know the difference,” Ciacelli said, standing in front of it. He is the founder of The Kennedy Experience.

The 21-foot-long, 1961 Lincoln has been featured in 11 movies. It’s one of over 10,000 pieces memorabilia he owns.

“These cuff links, Kennedy wore them almost every single day,” he said, showing them to us.

He knows just about every fact a member of the public could know about the Kennedy’s. But of course, he wants to know more.

“After Kennedy’s death, the Warren Commission said you have to wait 75 years to the year 2038. This is now coming out in 2017, so for me this is a big day,” he said, sitting in the seat President Kennedy was in when he was shot.

The question Ciacelli wants answered most?

“It doesn’t really matter who, but the entity that maybe had done him in and the reasons.”

He says interest in the Kennedy’s has waned since JFK Jr. passed away. This could change that.

“I think it has a lot more legs. You’re going to see these 3,000 documents or whatever being sifted through and you’re going to see news trickle out everyday like a water faucet,” he said.

“I’ll be in it everyday,” he said laughing.

If you can spare $900,000 to a million dollars, the entire collection and limo could be yours. Ciacelli says he is ready to move on and pass the history onto someone else.

To learn more, click here.

