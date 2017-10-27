Tiger Woods due in court to resolve DUI case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tiger Woods due in court to resolve DUI case

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court Friday afternoon to resolve a driving under the influence case, expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and agree to enter a diversion program.

Woods was scheduled to enter the plea at 1:30 p.m. in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs.

 

Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, Woods also must undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested May 29 after passing out in his Mercedes on the side of a road.

 
