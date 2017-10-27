Tiger Woods due in court to resolve DUI case

Posted: Thursday, October 26 2017 10:46 AM EDT 2017-10-26 14:46:11 GMT Updated: Thursday, October 26 2017 4:17 PM EDT 2017-10-26 20:17:04 GMT A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke. More >> A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke. More >> Posted: Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:58 AM EDT 2017-10-25 13:58:04 GMT Updated: Wednesday, October 25 2017 10:05 AM EDT 2017-10-25 14:05:09 GMT
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court Friday afternoon to resolve a driving under the influence case, expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and
agree to enter a diversion program. RELATED: Video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest
Woods was scheduled to enter the plea at 1:30 p.m. in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs.
Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.
Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, Woods also must undergo regular drug tests.
He was arrested May 29 after passing out in his Mercedes on the side of a road.
