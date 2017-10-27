'Walk Against Violence' hopes to curb violence

-
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >> A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral. More >>
The West Palm Beach community is coming together Friday to take a stand against recent violence after five shootings in October.
Three of the shootings have occurred recently near Sapodilla Avenue. The most recent occurred on Oct. 20, resulted in the death of 24-year-old Marquell Green.
Other Sapodilla Avenue shootings occurred between Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Fifth Street.
Members of the public are invited to walk with police, clergy, city leaders and members of the Mothers Against Murderers Association.
The walk is to generate leads for the West Palm Beach Police Department, who hasn’t arrested anyone in Green’s death or for the other shootings. Groups say the walk is also a moment to promote peace.
Friday's walk starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Sapodilla Avenue.