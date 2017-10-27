'Walk Against Violence' hopes to curb violence - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The West Palm Beach community is coming together Friday to take a stand against recent violence after five shootings in October.

Three of the shootings have occurred recently near Sapodilla Avenue. The most recent occurred on Oct. 20, resulted in the death of 24-year-old Marquell Green.

Other Sapodilla Avenue shootings occurred between Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Fifth Street.

Members of the public are invited to walk with police, clergy, city leaders and members of the Mothers Against Murderers Association.

The walk is to generate leads for the West Palm Beach Police Department, who hasn’t arrested anyone in Green’s death or for the other shootings. Groups say the walk is also a moment to promote peace.

Friday’s walk starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Sapodilla Avenue.

