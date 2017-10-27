Jupiter Community Park improvements discussed

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

Jupiter town leaders offered a final chance Thursday night for the public to take a look at the improvement plans for Jupiter Community Park.

Officials presented the master plan at a meeting Thursday night.

It includes modifying the park to make sure it meets the future needs of Jupiter's recreation leagues and activities.



"Pretty much all the input that we gave last time from all the different JTA sports -- whether it was softball, baseball, soccer -- it seems like they've included everything into this new plan, and it looks good," said Jon Drinkwater, president of the Jupiter Tequesta Athletic Association Girls Softball League



If you couldn't make it to the meeting, you still have time to make your voice heard. Check out the project on the town's website.