Jupiter Community Park improvements discussed

Jupiter town leaders offered a final chance Thursday night for the public to take a look at the improvement plans for Jupiter Community Park.

Officials presented the master plan at a meeting Thursday night.

It includes modifying the park to make sure it meets the future needs of Jupiter's recreation leagues and activities.

"Pretty much all the input that we gave last time from all the different JTA sports -- whether it was softball, baseball, soccer -- it seems like they've included everything into this new plan, and it looks good," said Jon Drinkwater, president of the Jupiter Tequesta Athletic Association Girls Softball League

If you couldn't make it to the meeting, you still have time to make your voice heard. Check out the project on the town's website.

