Parents charged in death of infant found rotting

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
ALTA VISTA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.
Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn were arrested Wednesday on charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.
Court records don't list attorneys for either of them. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Authorities say in court records that deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing.
A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.
Alta Vista is about 125 miles northeast of Des Moines.Associated Press 2017