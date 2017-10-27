15 People displaced by Boynton Beach fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

15 People displaced by Boynton Beach fire

Fire officials said 15 people, including seven children, were displaced by a fire early Friday morning in Boynton Beach.  

Officials said the multi-unit fire occurred on Crossings Circle.

A team of six Red Cross volunteers helped coordinate emergency aid for four families.

The Red Cross said they are assessing the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary shelter and clothing.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

