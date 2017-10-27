15 People displaced by Boynton Beach fire

-
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Fire officials said 15 people, including seven children, were displaced by a fire early Friday morning in Boynton Beach.
Officials said the multi-unit fire occurred on Crossings Circle.
A team of six Red Cross volunteers helped coordinate emergency aid for four families.
The Red Cross said they are assessing the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary shelter and clothing.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.Scripps Only Content 2017