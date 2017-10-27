Man sought in rape-murder of child in custody - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man sought in rape-murder of child in custody

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania.

KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.