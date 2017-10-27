Man sought in rape-murder of child in custody

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man wanted on charges he raped and killed a 13-month-old girl in Ohio is in custody in Pennsylvania.

KDKA-TV reports Joshua Gurto was captured in Pittsburgh around 1:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Conneaut Ohio, police on Facebook said they would have more details later in the day.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against the 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.