3 Accused of trying to use woman as prostitute

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Authorities arrested three people in Fort Pierce after they say they received a plea to help save a woman from an attempt to force her into sex trafficking

Nadeen Serrano, 34, and Edward Helmy, 45, are charged with coercion for commercial sexual activity. Jean Coriolan, 42, is charged with sexual assault.

Serrano planned on trading sexual activities with the woman against her will on Oct. 25 as payment for crack cocaine from her dealer, Coriolan, according to a St. Lucie Sheriff’s arrest report.

Serrano allegedly owed Coriolan $250 for drugs.

The woman managed to run away from Coriolan’s assault by hiding in a bedroom and had a family member call 911, the report states.

She told investigators she was staying with the woman because she had nowhere else to go.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office were able to detain and arrest the three suspects.

Coriolan is also charged with possessing marijuana and cocaine. He was released from the St. Lucie County Jail Friday morning on $30,000 bond.

Helmy is a registered sex offender, according to state records. He is additionally charged with failing to report a change in information with the sheriff’s office and is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $300,000 bond.

Serrano is held on $50,000 bond.