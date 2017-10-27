3 Accused of trying to use woman as prostitute - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Accused of trying to use woman as prostitute

Authorities arrested three people in Fort Pierce after they say they received a plea to help save a woman from an attempt to force her into sex trafficking

Nadeen Serrano, 34, and Edward Helmy, 45, are charged with coercion for commercial sexual activity. Jean Coriolan, 42, is charged with sexual assault.

Serrano planned on trading sexual activities with the woman against her will on Oct. 25 as payment for crack cocaine from her dealer, Coriolan, according to a St. Lucie Sheriff’s arrest report.

Serrano allegedly owed Coriolan $250 for drugs.

The woman managed to run away from Coriolan’s assault by hiding in a bedroom and had a family member call 911, the report states.

She told investigators she was staying with the woman because she had nowhere else to go.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office were able to detain and arrest the three suspects. 

Coriolan is also charged with possessing marijuana and cocaine. He was released from the St. Lucie County Jail Friday morning on $30,000 bond. 

Helmy is a registered sex offender, according to state records. He is additionally charged with failing to report a change in information with the sheriff’s office and is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $300,000 bond.

Serrano is held on $50,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.