Weekend bridge closure in North Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Weekend bridge closure in North Palm Beach

The U.S. 1 Bridge over the Earman River in North Palm Beach is scheduled to be closed 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, according to the city.

A railing and a portion of the bridge collapsed last week.

Over the weekend workers will remove the remaining sidewalk and pedestrian barrier wall from both sides of the bridge, the city said.

The city has set up traffic detours which can be viewed here. 

Emergency response vehicles will still have access to the bride, according to the city.

If removal of the sidewalk and pedestrian barrier is not completed by Monday morning, the work will resume with the bridge closed to all traffic Monday night beginning at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 31.
 
The waterway under the bridge is closed until all the sidewalk and pedestrian barriers are removed and the concrete slab is removed from the channel.

Source: NPB Public Library

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.