Weekend bridge closure in North Palm Beach

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

The U.S. 1 Bridge over the Earman River in North Palm Beach is scheduled to be closed 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, according to the city.

A railing and a portion of the bridge collapsed last week.

Over the weekend workers will remove the remaining sidewalk and pedestrian barrier wall from both sides of the bridge, the city said.

The city has set up traffic detours which can be viewed here.

Emergency response vehicles will still have access to the bride, according to the city.