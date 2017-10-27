Chase Bank robbed, suspect sought

-
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
A bearded man wearing sunglasses and a hat is wanted in connection with a bank robbery Friday morning in West Palm Beach, according to police.
The suspect entered the Chase Bank at 7700 S Dixie Highway around 9:30, police said.
Investigators said the man made threats and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
He was seen leaving on foot.
Police and the FBI are investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime-Stoppers at 800 458 TIPS or the West Palm Beach Police Department.Scripps Only Content 2017