Chase Bank robbed, suspect sought

A bearded man wearing sunglasses and a hat is wanted in connection with a bank robbery Friday morning in West Palm Beach, according to police.

The suspect entered the Chase Bank at  7700 S Dixie Highway around 9:30, police said.

Investigators said the man made threats and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

He was seen leaving on foot.

Police and the FBI are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime-Stoppers at 800 458 TIPS or the West Palm Beach Police Department.

