Palm Tran: Driver prevents pedestrian death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Tran: Driver prevents pedestrian death

A pedestrian who stumbled in front of a Palm Tran bus could have been seriously injured or even died if it wasn't for an alert driver, according to the transit agency.

The incident happened May 6 as Thomas Guthy was driving near Clematis Street and Olive Avenue.

Palm Tran says Guthy was able to stop just in time when a woman fell in front of his bus. The agency said the scene was recorded by bus surveillance cameras.

 
 
Palm Tran says no one was seriously injured and it has officially recognized Guthy for his commitment to safety.
 
 

 

