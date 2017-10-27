Palm Tran: Driver prevents pedestrian death

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

A pedestrian who stumbled in front of a Palm Tran bus could have been seriously injured or even died if it wasn't for an alert driver, according to the transit agency.

The incident happened May 6 as Thomas Guthy was driving near Clematis Street and Olive Avenue.

Palm Tran says Guthy was able to stop just in time when a woman fell in front of his bus. The agency said the scene was recorded by bus surveillance cameras.





Palm Tran says no one was seriously injured and it has officially recognized Guthy for his commitment to safety.



