Body found in burned car on Hutchinson Island

A fire call has turned into a homicide investigation in St. Lucie County, according to the sheriff's office.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday there was a call of a brush fire at Blind Creek Beach in the 5400 block of South Ocean Drive on South Hutchinson Island.

“When first responders arrived, they found that it was not a brush fire, but in fact a car, fully engulfed in flames,” Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement.

“While conducting their investigation, detectives discovered a body in the back of the car, both the car and body were burned beyond visible recognition,” Mascara said.

 Sheriff Mascara said dental records will be used to try and identify the victim.

'“Out of an abundance of caution, we are at this time treating this as a homicide until evidence proves otherwise,” Mascara said.
 
Anyone with information is urged to call (772) 462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
 
 

