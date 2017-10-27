Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen.  The disturbance is in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's expected to bring the potential for heavy showers over South Florida on Saturday.

Tropical storm warnings are posted for western Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas.

 SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...17.5N 84.5W
ABOUT 305 MI...490 KM SSW OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH
ABOUT 415 MI...670 KM SSW OF HAVANA CUBA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for
the Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la
Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning
for the northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island,
Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New
Providence.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch
for the central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long
Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas,
Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
* Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Central Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

Interests in the Cayman Islands, South Florida, and the Florida
Keys should monitor the progress of this system.

