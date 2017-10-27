The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen. The disturbance is in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's expected to bring the potential for heavy showers over South Florida on Saturday.

Tropical storm warnings are posted for western Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Warnings issued for western Cuba and the NW Bahamas for PTC #Eighteen. Rainfall totals up to 10 inches possible. pic.twitter.com/vWvSXKZysV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 27, 2017

Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are possible in South FL and the Keys, with isolated amounts as high as 8 inches possible @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/HW1LTLOT49 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 27, 2017