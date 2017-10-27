State Senator Jeff Clemens is resigning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

State Senator Jeff Clemens is resigning

State Senator Jeff Clemens from Lake Worth says he is resigning.

It comes less than twenty-four hours after he admitted he had an affair with a lobbyist.

Clemens was going to be the leader of the Democrats in the Senate.

In a written statement Clemens said he's made mistakes that he's ashamed of and now he's focusing on becoming a better person. He said that's impossible to do while in elected office.

Before becoming a senator Clemens was the mayor of Lake Worth and was a state representative.

He's been a senator since 2012

