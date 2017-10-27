State Senator Jeff Clemens is resigning

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

State Senator Jeff Clemens from Lake Worth says he is resigning.

It comes less than twenty-four hours after he admitted he had an affair with a lobbyist.

Clemens was going to be the leader of the Democrats in the Senate.

In a written statement Clemens said he's made mistakes that he's ashamed of and now he's focusing on becoming a better person. He said that's impossible to do while in elected office.

Before becoming a senator Clemens was the mayor of Lake Worth and was a state representative.

He's been a senator since 2012