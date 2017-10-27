State Senator Jeff Clemens is resigning

-
Friday, October 27 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-10-27 08:26:34 GMT
Friday, October 27 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:37:37 GMT
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.More >>
Friday, October 27 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-10-27 13:28:27 GMT
Friday, October 27 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-10-27 15:13:46 GMT
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
Thursday, October 26 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-10-26 14:46:11 GMT
Thursday, October 26 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:17:04 GMT
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >> A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
Wednesday, October 25 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-10-25 13:58:04 GMT
Wednesday, October 25 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-10-25 14:05:09 GMT
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:12:21 GMT
Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:12:21 GMT
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
State Senator Jeff Clemens from Lake Worth says he is resigning.
It comes less than twenty-four hours after he admitted he had an affair with a lobbyist.
Clemens was going to be the leader of the Democrats in the Senate.
In a written statement Clemens said he's made mistakes that he's ashamed of and now he's focusing on becoming a better person. He said that's impossible to do while in elected office.
Before becoming a senator Clemens was the mayor of Lake Worth and was a state representative.
He's been a senator since 2012Scripps Only Content 2017