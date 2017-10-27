Strict security measures at area Halloween event

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Being scared is a part of the fun of Halloween, but event organizers around the West Palm Beach area want to make sure people don’t have anything to fear when it comes to their own safety at events this weekend.

More than 15 thousand people are expected to flood Clematis Saturday night for MoonFest.

“We’ve always taken precautions on MoonFest because of the crowds," said Kristen Dagata, an event coordinator for MoonFest.

Hired security guards will be all over the event.

“We have a security team that we hired to be at every single alleyway, every entrance, every exit, every little hole," Dagata said.

West Palm Beach police officers and firefighters will help out too.

"Making sure everything is secure, taking all precautions necessary," Dagata said.

MoonFest organizers also started putting up fencing around the event several years ago.

"Before there was fencing we had some issues, that’s why we put up the fence in 2011, but ever since then, zero issues. Everything runs smoothly," Dagata said.

MoonFest will mark fake weapons that are part of costumes with spray paint when people arrive.

Nobody under 21 will be allowed into MoonFest.

The city of West Palm Beach is instituting a 9 p.m. curfew again this year for everyone 17 or younger who isn’t with an adult.

“It works, so we’re doing it again this year," Mayor Jeri Muoio said.

Teenagers can still find some secure late-night fun at Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

“We take a great deal of effort to make sure if they’re coming to this event that they’re safe," said Randy Hoffer, director of safety and security for South Florida Fairgrounds.

Everyone going into Fright Nights as well as the more family-friendly event, Spookyville, has to go through metal detectors and have their bags searched.

“People I think really appreciate that that kind of factor is in there and helps to protect them," Hoffer said.

Hoffer also said Spookyville is a secure alternative to traditional door-to-door trick or treating for the little ones.

“Here you have a controlled environment. We know the candy that’s being put out because we’re the ones that are bringing the candy into the situation," he said. "You don’t have to worry about who’s here and there’s a lot more security here than you’ll find on the average street corner.”