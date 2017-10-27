Man pulled from canal was running from deputies

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

A man officials say was pulled from a canal in Lake Worth Friday afternoon was running from deputies, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the man has an warrant and ran from deputies. Deputies tried coaxing him to shore but he refused and went under the water.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of 10th Avenue and Florida-Mango at about 5:15 p.m. and pulled the man from the canal.

He was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of a near drowning and listed in critical condition.