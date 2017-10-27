Man pulled from canal was running from deputies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man pulled from canal was running from deputies

A man officials say was pulled from a canal in Lake Worth Friday afternoon was running from deputies, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

According to officials, the man has an warrant and ran from deputies. Deputies tried coaxing him to shore but he refused and went under the water. 

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of 10th Avenue and Florida-Mango at about 5:15 p.m. and pulled the man from the canal.

He was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of a near drowning and listed in critical condition.

 

