1 Dead after Martin Co. deputy-involved shooting

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

INDIANTOWN, Fla. -- One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting late Friday night. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the man was wielding a machete during a confrontation.

The incident happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Charleston Street in Indiantown.

The exact details are still unclear.

But Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says just before 11:30 Friday night, that deputy approached a man in his late 40s who was carrying a machete.

Some sort of scuffle followed, and the deputy fired multiple times at the man.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff says the investigation is far from over.

"During that encounter, that machete must have come into play. We'll find out more.. if the deputy ordered him to drop the machete, the suspect approached or moved in on him, we just don't know yet," Sheriff Snyder said.

The man who was shot was in his late 40s and was well known in the neighborhood. He was a barber and people say the machete he carried around was for yard work.

Christa Miley, came home to find out what happened to her friend - and made a plea to her neighbors.

"It was a sad situation. I feel like in order for justice to be done, the community needs to stand up. They need to open their mouth. They need to give their statements. If anyone recorded any videos they need to leak the videos," Miley said.

That deputy will be placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Sheriff Snyder has brought in the FBI as an outside agency to assist in that investigation.

