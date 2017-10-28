Couple plead guilty to sexually exploiting child

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A New York husband and wife have pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 17-month-old girl they baby-sat and making videos of the abuse.

Justin and Jessica Crandall pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges tied to the sexual exploitation of the toddler.

Prosecutors say the couple baby-sat the child in their home in Sidney between November 2016 and February 2017. They say 28-year-old Justin Crandall shot videos and photos of himself using the child in sex acts.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin reports court papers say 27-year-old Jessica Crandall admitted she and her husband engaged in "repeated sexual activities" involving the child.

Both Crandalls face a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison. They will be sentenced Feb. 23 in federal court in Binghamton.



