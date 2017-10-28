Flood Watch issued for PBC & Treasure Coast

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen.
It's expected to bring the potential for heavy showers over South Florida on Saturday.
A slight chance of strong to severe storms is possible in southern Palm Beach County. Possibly 2-4" of rain by Sunday morning. Highest totals in Palm Beach County, less on the Treasure Coast.
The center of the storm is forecast to move across the Keys Saturday night and then quickly move out to sea Sunday.
The strongest winds are expected to be well to the east and southeast of the center over the Atlantic waters and the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen Intermediate Advisory Number 3A
800 AM EDT Sat Oct 28 2017
...HEAVY RAINS SPREADING NORTHWARD ACROSS CUBA AND THE CAYMAN
ISLANDS TOWARD THE FLORIDA KEYS AND SOUTH FLORIDA...
...AIR FORCE RESERVE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT EN ROUTE...
SUMMARY OF 800 AM EDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...19.7N 84.0W
ABOUT 155 MI...245 KM SSW OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH
ABOUT 250 MI...400 KM SSW OF HAVANA CUBA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 30 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la
Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
* Northwestern Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Central Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the
next 24 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.
Interests in the Cayman Islands, South Florida, and the Florida
Keys should monitor the progress of this system.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by your national meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude
19.7 North, longitude 84.0 West. The system is moving toward the
north-northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A motion toward the
northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today
and continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center will
move across western Cuba this afternoon, across the Straits of
Florida tonight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher
gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the
disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later today. An
Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is currently en route to
assess the strength of the disturbance.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen is expected to produce
the following rainfall totals:
The Cayman Islands, western and central Cuba, northern Bahamas: 4 to
8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches through Sunday.
These rainfall amounts may produce life threatening flash floods and
landslides.
South Florida, including the Keys: 2 to 4 inches with isolated
maximum totals of 6 inches through Sunday. These rainfall totals may
produce flash flooding, especially in urbanized areas.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the
warning area in Cuba later today and the northwestern Bahamas
tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the central
Bahamas tonight or early Sunday.
TORNADOES: A couple of brief tornadoes are possible across far
South Florida and the Florida Keys from midday through this evening.