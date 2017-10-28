Flood Watch issued for PBC & Treasure Coast

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

A flood watch is in effect for the Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County and Okeechobee County Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. WPTV Meteorologist Steve Villanueva says some areas can expect up to 2 inches of rain and some areas could see up to 4 inches if rain continues.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen.

It's expected to bring the potential for heavy showers over South Florida on Saturday.

A slight chance of strong to severe storms is possible in southern Palm Beach County. Possibly 2-4" of rain by Sunday morning. Highest totals in Palm Beach County, less on the Treasure Coast.

The center of the storm is forecast to move across the Keys Saturday night and then quickly move out to sea Sunday.

The strongest winds are expected to be well to the east and southeast of the center over the Atlantic waters and the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.