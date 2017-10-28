Tropical Depression Eighteen forms

Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed.
It's expected to bring the potential for heavy showers over South Florida on Saturday.
A Flood Watch has been issued from Homestead up to Vero Beach. Most areas can expect up to 2 inches of rain, while some isolated areas could receive up to 4 inches of rain.
The center of the storm is forecast to move across the Keys Saturday night and then quickly move out to sea Sunday.
The strongest winds are expected to be well to the east and southeast of the center over the Atlantic waters and the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Depression Eighteen Advisory Number 4
1100 AM EDT Sat Oct 28 2017
...AIR FORCE RESERVE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT FINDS A TROPICAL
DEPRESSION HAS FORMED OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR THE UPPER FLORIDA KEYS AND
SOUTHEAST FLORIDA...
SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...20.8N 82.9W
ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM S OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH
ABOUT 170 MI...270 KM S OF HAVANA CUBA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 20 DEGREES AT 22 MPH...35 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of southeastern
Florida and the upper Florida Keys from Craig Key to Golden Beach.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la
Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
* Northwestern Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Craig Key to Golden Beach
* Central Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the
next 12-24 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.
Interests in the Cayman Islands should monitor the progress of this
system.
For storm information specific to your area in the United States,
including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office. For storm information specific to your area outside the
United States, please monitor products issued by your national
meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression
Eighteen was located by reconnaissance aircraft and radars from
Cuba and Grand Cayman near latitude 20.8 North, longitude 82.9
West. The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 22
mph (35 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. A
motion toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is
expected to begin tonight and continue through Sunday. On the
forecast track, the center will move across west-central Cuba this
afternoon, across the Straits of Florida tonight, and across the
northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and
the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on reconnaissance data
is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce the following
rainfall totals:
The Cayman Islands, western and central Cuba, northern Bahamas: 4 to
8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches through Sunday.
These rainfall amounts may produce life threatening flash floods and
mudslides.
South Florida, including the Keys: 2 to 4 inches with isolated
maximum totals of 6 inches through Sunday. These rainfall totals may
produce flash flooding, especially in urbanized areas.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the
warning area in Cuba later today and the northwestern Bahamas
tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the central
Bahamas tonight or early Sunday.
TORNADOES: A couple of brief tornadoes are possible across far
South Florida and the Florida Keys this afternoon and evening.