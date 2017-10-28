Judge rules city can take down homeless camp

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Vermont's largest city can dismantle a homeless encampment in the woods where three men have been staying.

The American Civil Liberties Union had filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the men and Burlington's homeless population saying the city is violating their rights by threatening to close down the encampment without finding alternative housing.

The lawsuit came after the city removed a homeless encampment in another area of the city.

City officials counter the encampment is in an environmentally sensitive area.

U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford said Friday that the men have other options ranging from seeking housing through social agencies to moving to another location on city property.

The case is not over. The city must respond to the ACLU complaint.