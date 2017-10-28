Florida Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl

WESTVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Gracie Harding. 

She was last seen in Westville, Florida. She was wearing a diaper and may be in the company of Rebecca Harding, who was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants, and Joseph Harding, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans. Joseph has a moustache and full beard. She also may be in the company of Paul Vaughan, who was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and cut off jeans.

They may be traveling in a 1996 red or orange Ford Mustang with an Alabama tag.

When located, do not approach them, instead please contact local law enforcement or call 911.

Gracie Harding is 2 years old, she is white with brown hair and blue eyes.

Rebecca Harding is 33 years old, she is white with red hair and hazel eyes, standing 5' 7" tall and weighing approximately 120 lbs.

Paul Vaughan is 39 years old, he is white with brown hair and eyes, standing 6' tall and weighing approximately 300 lbs.

Joseph Harding is 35 years old, he is white with brown hair and eyes, standing 5' 7" tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs.

