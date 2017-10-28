Unoccupied house fire extinguished in PSL - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Unoccupied house fire extinguished in PSL

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- St. Lucie County Fire Rescue (SLCFR) received a call reporting a possible house fire in the 300 block of SE Wake Road Saturday at 8:44 a.m.

Units arrived and discovered a working fire in the attic.

The fire was extinguished by 9:10 a.m., but crews remained on scene mopping up and looking for extensions, according to SLCFR.

Officials say the home was unoccupied and no other structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  Multiple units responded.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.