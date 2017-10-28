Cops: Woman stole 47 guns from sick dad's cache

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Walmart will introduce robots in its stores

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman has been arrested after stealing 47 guns from her ailing father's collection.

Volusia County Sheriff's officials say 58-year-old Robert Carter suffered a stroke last year. He recently moved to a rehabilitation center and asked family members to check on his home and gun collection after Hurricane Irma.

Authorities arrested his daughter 30-year-old Crystal Gorman on Thursday, charging her with grand theft and 19 counts of dealing in stolen property.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports she sold the firearms to pawn shops.

Authorities said they could trace the weapons because Carter had a list of their serial numbers. Most had already been resold.

Gorman is being held without bond. It's unclear if she had an attorney to comment on the charges.

