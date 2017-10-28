Cops: Woman stole 47 guns from sick dad's cache - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Woman stole 47 guns from sick dad's cache

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman has been arrested after stealing 47 guns from her ailing father's collection.

Volusia County Sheriff's officials say 58-year-old Robert Carter suffered a stroke last year. He recently moved to a rehabilitation center and asked family members to check on his home and gun collection after Hurricane Irma.

Authorities arrested his daughter 30-year-old Crystal Gorman on Thursday, charging her with grand theft and 19 counts of dealing in stolen property.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports she sold the firearms to pawn shops.

Authorities said they could trace the weapons because Carter had a list of their serial numbers. Most had already been resold.

Gorman is being held without bond. It's unclear if she had an attorney to comment on the charges.

