Woman accused of rape lies denied probation

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut college student accused of lying about being raped by two university football players has been denied a pretrial probation program.

The Connecticut Post reports Superior Court Judge Maureen Dennis on Friday rejected accelerated rehabilitation for former Sacred Heart University student Nikki Yovino. If successfully completed, the program would have led to a dismissal of the charges without requiring a guilty plea.

Dennis says Yovino's alleged false report is "lethal to all true victims."

The 19-year-old New York native accused two Sacred Heart football players of sexually assaulting her during an October party. The players said the sex was consensual. Police say Yovino later admitted making up the allegations.

Yovino's lawyer said Friday she's "sorry it happened," but says that is "not a guilty plea in any way."

