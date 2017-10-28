Public given chance to drop off old medicine

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

People dropped off old and unused prescriptions Saturday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in Fort Pierce as part of National Drug Prescription Take Back Day.

Saturday's "take back" day comes just two days after President Trump announced a series of steps aimed at fighting opioid abuse, which he declared a public health emergency.

Saturday's event was an organized attempt to let people know they can safely turn in expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs with no questions asked.

"This is something that is run by the DEA, we do it once every quarter, and it allows people to bring in their unused medications for destruction," said St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Detective Megan Holroyd. "We're taking back everything from your unused prescription medications to your unused over the counter medications as well."

This is the 14th "take back" day in seven years.