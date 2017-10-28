Public given chance to drop off old medicine - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Public given chance to drop off old medicine

People dropped off old and unused prescriptions Saturday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in Fort Pierce as part of National Drug Prescription Take Back Day.

Saturday's "take back" day comes just two days after President Trump announced a series of steps aimed at fighting opioid abuse, which he declared a public health emergency.

Saturday's event was an organized attempt to let people know they can safely turn in expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs with no questions asked.

"This is something that is run by the DEA, we do it once every quarter, and it allows people to bring in their unused medications for destruction," said St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Detective Megan Holroyd. "We're taking back everything from your unused prescription medications to your unused over the counter medications as well."

This is the 14th "take back" day in seven years.

