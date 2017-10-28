Deputies shoot suspect near school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies shoot suspect near school

WARRINGTON, Fla. (AP) — A man was shot by deputies after they say he fired at them prompting a Florida school and church to go on lockdown.

Escambia County Sheriff's officials say the unidentified man walked into a Panhandle bank Friday morning and told employees to call police or that someone would get hurt. He fled the bank and deputies caught up with him near Redeemer Lutheran Church and School.

Deputy Chip Simmons said the suspect fired at deputies and they returned fire. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

The Pensacola News Journal reports a deputy suffered minor injuries, but no other details were released about the incident.

The school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Associated Press 2017

