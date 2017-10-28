Deputies shoot suspect near school

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

WARRINGTON, Fla. (AP) — A man was shot by deputies after they say he fired at them prompting a Florida school and church to go on lockdown.

Escambia County Sheriff's officials say the unidentified man walked into a Panhandle bank Friday morning and told employees to call police or that someone would get hurt. He fled the bank and deputies caught up with him near Redeemer Lutheran Church and School.

Deputy Chip Simmons said the suspect fired at deputies and they returned fire. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

The Pensacola News Journal reports a deputy suffered minor injuries, but no other details were released about the incident.

The school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

___