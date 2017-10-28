Homes damage in suburban Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Homes damage in suburban Boynton

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says a possible tornado has touched down near Parry Trailer Village in suburban Boynton Beach.

Fire rescue reports multiple homes damaged

First responders are going through the neighborhood and checking for possible injuries.

 

 

