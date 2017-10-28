Funnel cloud sighted over West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Funnel cloud sighted over West Palm Beach

There were several reports of a funnel cloud forming over West Palm Beach Saturday.

NewsChannel 5 reporter Chris Stewart was among those who photographed it.

Brian Brunetti also said he recorded the funnel cloud. His vantage point was from the south tower over the convention center looking toward the airport. 

He said he could tell it would form from clouds going in different directions. 

 

