Tropical Storm Philippe soaks So. Fla.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

A flood watch is in effect from Vero Beach to Homestead from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says some areas can expect up to 2 inches of rain and some areas could see up to 4 inches if rain continues.

Tropical Storm Philippe formed earlier Saturday.

The cone has shifted a little westward and now lies over southern Palm Beach County.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely tonight and there is the chance for a few isolated quick tornadoes as the system gets closer.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

The center of the storm is forecast to move into the Florida Straits this evening and across the Keys or southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

The strongest winds are expected to be well to the east and southeast of the center over the Atlantic waters and the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

KEY MESSAGES FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER: Although the center of Philippe is now forecast to move across the Florida Keys or extreme south Florida, most of the strongest winds are expected to remain east and southeast of the center. However, tropical-storm-force winds, mainly in gusts, could occur in brief heavy squalls across the upper Florida Keys and southeast Florida overnight. For that reason, a tropical storm watch remains in effect for these areas. Regardless of the exact track of Philippe, the primary threat from this system will be heavy rainfall that can cause localized flooding across portions of Cuba, the Florida Keys, and South Florida.