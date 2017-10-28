Tropical Storm Philippe soaks So. Fla.

Tropical Storm Philippe formed earlier Saturday.
The cone has shifted a little westward and now lies over southern Palm Beach County.
Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely tonight and there is the chance for a few isolated quick tornadoes as the system gets closer.
A flood watch has been issued from Homestead up to Vero Beach. Most areas can expect up to 2 inches of rain, while some isolated areas could receive up to 4 inches of rain.
The center of the storm is forecast to move into the Florida Straits this evening and across the Keys or southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.
The strongest winds are expected to be well to the east and southeast of the center over the Atlantic waters and the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
KEY MESSAGES FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
Although the center of Philippe is now forecast to move across the Florida Keys or extreme south Florida, most of the strongest winds are expected to remain east and southeast of the center. However, tropical-storm-force winds, mainly in gusts, could occur in brief heavy squalls across the upper Florida Keys and southeast Florida overnight. For that reason, a tropical storm watch remains in effect for these areas.
Regardless of the exact track of Philippe, the primary threat from this system will be heavy rainfall that can cause localized flooding across portions of Cuba, the Florida Keys, and South Florida.
SUMMARY OF 800 PM EDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...23.7N 82.5W
ABOUT 50 MI...80 KM N OF HAVANA CUBA
ABOUT 75 MI...120 KM SW OF KEY WEST FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 5 DEGREES AT 28 MPH...45 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la
Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
* Northwestern Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Craig Key to Golden Beach
* Central Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Warning mean
s that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the
next 12-18 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 hours.
Interests in the Cayman Islands should monitor the progress of this
system.
For storm information specific to your area in the United States,
including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office. For storm information specific to your area outside the
United States, please monitor products issued by your national
meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was
located by surface observations, radar data, and satellite images
near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 82.5 West. Philippe is moving
toward the north near 28 mph (45 km/h). A turn toward the northeast
is expected during the next several hours, followed by a faster
motion toward the northeast on Sunday and Monday. On the forecast
track, the center of Philippe will move through the Straits of
Florida this evening, and move across the Florida Keys or the
southern tip of the Florida peninsula overnight, and across the
northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)
mainly to the east and southeast of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations
is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: Philippe is expected to produce the following rainfall
totals:
The Cayman Islands, western and central Cuba, northern Bahamas:
4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches through
Sunday. These rainfall amounts may produce life threatening flash
floods and mudslides.
South Florida, including the Keys: 2 to 4 inches with isolated
maximum totals of 6 inches through Sunday. These rainfall totals
may produce flash flooding, especially in urbanized areas.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are likely occurring in the
warning area across Cuba. Tropical storm conditions are expected to
occur in the warning area later tonight across the northwestern
Bahamas. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the upper
Florida Keys and southeast Florida overnight, and in the central
Bahamas by Sunday morning.
TORNADOES: A couple of brief tornadoes are possible across portions
of South Florida and the Florida Keys this evening.