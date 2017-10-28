Storms cause scattered damage in West Palm Beach

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

In West Palm Beach some residents were picking up after storms rolled through the city.

A fence was knocked down on Highland Street. A tree was knocked into a power line near Parker Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

A few blocks away near Georgia Avenue and Nottingham Boulevard police blocked a road because of a dangerous, dangling sign.

"Seriously, honestly it sounded as if the whole house shook and I've been here my whole life through hurricanes, and it was very scary," said resident Margaret Buchanan.



Some homeowners also had to deal with scattered power outages.