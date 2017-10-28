Storms cause scattered damage in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Storms cause scattered damage in West Palm Beach

In West Palm Beach some residents were picking up after storms rolled through the city.

A fence was knocked down on Highland Street. A tree was knocked into a power line near Parker Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

A few blocks away near Georgia Avenue and Nottingham Boulevard police blocked a road because of a dangerous, dangling sign.

"Seriously, honestly it sounded as if the whole house shook and I've been here my whole life through hurricanes, and it was very scary," said resident Margaret Buchanan.
 
Some homeowners also had to deal with scattered power outages.

